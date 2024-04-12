India News | Kolkata Court Grants Three-day Transit Remand of Bengaluru Cafe Blast Accused

Kolkata, Apr 12 (PTI) The city court on Friday granted a three-day transit remand to the two accused in the Bengaluru cafe blast case, allowing the NIA to take them to the Karnataka capital for further investigation.

The chief judge of the city sessions court here granted the transit remand to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) following a prayer by the agency.

Also Read | PM Modi 'Jail' Remark: RJD Leader Misa Bharti Says ‘My Statement Was Twisted’, Calls It ‘BJP’s Agenda’ (Watch Video).

The accused, Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa and Mussavir Hussain Shazib, were arrested from a hotel in Purba Medinipur district's seaside tourist town Digha, around 190 km from Kolkata, the NIA said.

Taahaa was the mastermind behind the planning and execution of the blast and Shazib placed the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the cafe, officials said.

Also Read | Lonavala Porn Racket: Kolkata Man Arrested for Producing Pornographic Films for 'SexFantasy' Production Company, Paid Women Rs 20,000 Per Day for Shooting Adult Videos.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)