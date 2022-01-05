Kolkata, Jan 5 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Wednesday decided to put on hold the 27th Kolkata International Film Festival, scheduled to begin from January 7, amid the rising COVID-19 cases.

The decision came after the KIFF organising committee chairman, film director Raj Chakraborty, and one of its members and actor Parambrata Chatterjee tested positive for the infection.

"After assessing the current COVID-19 situation of the state... and owing to the fact that a number of cine personalities attached to film festival committee and many others have been affected by COVID-19, the state government, upon careful consideration to the safety of the citizens, have decided to temporarily postpone the 27th Kolkata International Film Festival scheduled to be held between 7-14 January, 2022," an official release by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department said.

A revised date to hold the festival will be decided upon in due course, it said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was slated to virtually inaugurate the film festival from state secretariat Nabanna on January 7.

Ten venues in the city were selected for film screenings.

