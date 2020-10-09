Kolkata, Oct 9 (PTI) The Kolkata Metro announced extension of timing of running of trains on the North-South Line and increase in the number of services from Monday.

A Metro spokesperson said that the last train will leave at 8.30 pm from both ends -- Kavi Subhash and Dumdum.

It will leave Noapara in the northern end at 8.25 pm from Monday to Saturday and at 8.23 pm on Sundays.

To cope with the increasing rush of passengers, the Metro Railway has decided to run 146 daily services at an interval of eight minutes in the morning and evening peak hours, instead of the 122 services running at present, spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.

The Metro will also increase the number of services on Sundays from the present 58 to 64 from 10.10 am to 9.30 pm, she said.

