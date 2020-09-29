Kolkata, Sep 29 (PTI) Kolkata Metro Railway services were partially affected on Tuesday after a rake got stalled at Netaji Station owing to a technical snag, an official said.

The air conditioned 'Medha' rake, the latest ones to be in service, got detained at the platform around 2 pm, she said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 on Richter Scale Jolts Rajkot.

Truncated services were being run on both directions between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Noapara Stations, the official said.

Engineers of the Metro Railway were attending to the problem, she added.

Also Read | How to Protect a Word Document With Password.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)