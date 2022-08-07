Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 7 (ANI): Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Kolkata on Sunday sent the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) head constable AK Mishra who allegedly shot dead another CISF personnel in the Indian Museum firing case, to police custody till August 21.

A CISF personnel was shot dead while another was injured when their colleague opened fire inside the Indian Museum CISF barrack in Kolkata on Saturday evening.

The accused CISF Head constable AK Mishra allegedly opened fire from his AK 47 rifle in the CISF Barrack of Indian Museum situated at Park Street in which CISF Assistant Sub Inspector Ranjit Kumar Sarani, a resident of Orissa died while Assistant Commandant Suvir Ghosh sustained injuries.

Soon after the information, Kolkata Police surrounded the area and nabbed Mishra.

Kolkata Police Commissioner rushed to the spot following the incident.

"One assistant-sub inspector has been killed, and one assistant commandant rank officer is injured. As to why he opened fire is a matter of investigation, it is still too early to say anything," VK Goyal, Kolkata Police Commissioner had said.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

