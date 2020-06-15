Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Kolkata Police Asks Citizens of the City to Dial 100 if They Feel Depressed

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 10:34 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Kolkata Police Asks Citizens of the City to Dial 100 if They Feel Depressed

Kolkata, June 15 (PTI) In the backdrop of the rise in the number of cases of depression due to the lockdown and the alleged suicide by Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Kolkata police have requested the people of the city to call or contact them to share their problems to beat their loneliness and overcome stress.

"Speak out! Talk it out! Let the emotions flow out! There is always light at the end of the tunnel! In case of any distress #Dial100. We are there for you. #TeamKP #WeDareWeCare," Kolkata Commissioner of Police Anuj Sharma tweeted.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 178 COVID-19 Deaths And 2,786 New Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

When contacted Sharma said, "Anybody who is feeling depressed should not think they are alone. They can always call us and talk to us".

The Kolkata police personnel during the initial days of lockdown were seen lending their voices to inspirational songs on the streets of Kolkata in a bid to lift the sagging spirit of the people confined in their homes by the lockdown.

Also Read | Motorola One Fusion+ Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai on Sunday sending shockwaves through the hindi film industry and elsewhere.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement