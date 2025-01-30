Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 30 (ANI): BJP's West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday, condemned the maligning of the victim's family in the RG Kar rape-murder case, stating he will visit them to show support.

Mazumdar also alleged that evidence was destroyed during the initial 5-day investigation by Kolkata police, compromising the delivery of justice.

"It is shameful to malign the family. That is why I will go to their house and meet them... For 5 days, when Kolkata police were investigating the case, evidence was destroyed because of which the kind of justice that should have been given was not given," he said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the parents of the victim in Kolkata's RG Kar rape and murder case withdrew their plea before the Supreme Court on Wednesday, seeking a fresh investigation into the incident.

The plea was filed by the victim's parents as an Intervention Application (IA) in the suo motu case, which had been registered by the top court in August last year, a few days after the infamous incident took place.

After considering the submissions made in the affidavit filed before it, the Court warned the senior counsel to be cautious with her arguments, as there is already a conviction against the sole accused (now convict) Sanjoy Roy in the case.

The Court suggested that Senior Advocate Karuna Nundy withdraw the plea and file a fresh one, noting that the original plea had been filed by the victim's parents before the trial and conviction.

On January 20, a Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court convicted and sentenced Sanjoy Roy to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of the victim in the RG Kar rape and murder case.

After the trial court's decision, there has been an uproar, especially among doctors and medical workers, who are calling for Roy to be awarded the death penalty for his gruesome act. There are also calls for reinvestigation into the matter, as concerns have been raised regarding the manner in which the investigation was conducted. (ANI)

