Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 19 (ANI): Kolkata Police are investigating the mysterious deaths of two women, and a minor after they were discovered in their home in the Tangra PS area on Wednesday. The bodies were found based on preliminary evidence provided by three males, including a minor, who had been hospitalized following a road accident in the Garfa PS area.

The six individuals involved in the case are all related, and the police are working to verify the statements provided by the men. The identities of the victims have not yet been disclosed, according to the Kolkata Police.

Speaking to ANI, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma said, "Bodies of three females, including one minor, have been found in 21 C under Tangra PS area... Three men were hospitalised after a road accident in the Garfa PS area. They gave a statement based on which the police came to this area and discovered the bodies... The statements are subject to verification... All six people belong to the same family... As of now, it is tough to say whether this is a case of murder or suicide... Two of the men are in ICU... There are no apparent injuries on the minor girl, so it is tough to say what caused her death..."

The police are currently investigating the circumstances of the deaths, which remain unclear. While two of the men are reportedly in ICU following the accident, the minor girl showed no apparent injuries, making it difficult for authorities to immediately determine the cause of her death.

The situation remains under investigation as the Kolkata Police seek to clarify the cause of death and confirm the nature of the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

