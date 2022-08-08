Kolkata, Aug 8 (PTI) The Kolkata Police has sent a notice to Enforcement Directorate's (ED) deputy director Subodh Kumar who, it alleged, helped arrested Jharkhand lawyer Rajiv Kumar in blackmailing people for money, an officer said on Monday.

Kumar, at present posted in Odisha, was allegedly found to have played a key role in helping Kumar during his posting in Jharkhand, he said.

"This ED officer's name cropped up during the interrogation of Rajiv Kumar. We have got detailed information about his involvement in several matters. We have not summoned him, but our officers will be visiting Odisha to talk to him," the Kolkata Police officer told PTI.

Kumar was arrested from a shopping mall in central Kolkata's Hare Street area on August 1 in the alleged PIL for cash case. Police said they found Rs 50 lakh in cash with him.

Kumar, a practicing lawyer of the Jharkhand High Court, filed public interest litigations and allegedly extorted them promising to withdraw those pleas, as per police. Kumar was also representing the petitioner in the shell companies case and mines allotment case against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

He was arrested a day after West Bengal police nabbed three Jharkhand Congress MLAs from Howrah with a huge amount of money. The Congress has alleged that they were part of a conspiracy to topple its coalition government with Soren's JMM.

