Kolkata, Sept 15 (PTI) A teenage girl was killed after allegedly jumping off the 13th floor of her apartment in central Kolkata's Amherst Street area on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened at the police quarters around 1.15 pm, they said.

She was the daughter of an assistant sub-inspector of Kolkata Police and a class VII student, a senior officer said.

A short note, purportedly written by the girl, was found in her room, he said.

"Going by what's written in the note, it seems that she was suffering from depression for quite some time. We have sent the letter to experts to verify whether it was written by her. We are also talking to her father and other family members to find out what was wrong," the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he added. PTI

