Kolkata, Aug 17 (PTI) A person was shot at in the early hours of Tuesday amid a fight over a football match in Kolkata's Park Street area, police said.

The youth, who was injured in the firing, is a resident of the Eliot Road area, they said.

Three persons were arrested in connection with the incident, they added.

The difference of opinion during a football match on Monday was settled at the ground, a senior police officer said.

However, the trio went to meet the youth around 1 am and fired several bullets, one of which hit him, the officer said.

"We are looking into the matter. The youth is undergoing treatment and we are grilling the trio on how they got the arms," he said.

