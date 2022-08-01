Kota (Raj), Aug 1 (PTI) Under a cleanliness campaign, the district administration here has decided to reward people for sharing information on those throwing garbage in public places.

It urged the masses to share pictures and videos of offenders.

Bundi District Collector Ravindra Goswami said, initially the administration appealed to people and traders in the market to keep their respective areas clean and to dump waste and garbage in its proper place and not in public places.

Soon, a fine will be imposed on those found throwing garbage in public places. Meanwhile, those contributing to the cleanliness drive will be encouraged with reward and certificate on Independence Day, he added.

