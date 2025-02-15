A girl student being taken to hospital after falling ill following ammonia gas leak (Photo/ANI)

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], February 15 (ANI): More than half a dozen children fell ill after an ammonia gas leak from the Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (CFCL) factory in the Simaliya police station area of Kota rural on Saturday.

At least five children were in critical condition and were rushed to Kota's New Medical College Hospital for urgent medical care.

Dr Ashutosh Sharma, Superintendent of the Medical College Hospital, confirmed that the affected children had lost consciousness due to gas exposure but were immediately treated." The students who were referred here were in a stable condition...we have them primary treatment them and referred to JK Lone Hospital. Nobody was in serious condition," said Sharma.

Earlier, a week ago as many as eight workers were hospitalised following a "gas leakage" incident in Andhra Pradesh's Nakkapalli area, officials said.

Fortunately, there were no reported casualties. According to District Collector Vijaya Krishnan, an "unknown gas leakage" was reported at Hetro Pharma Limited in Nakkapalli.

"Eight workers were admitted to the hospital, out of which 4 have been discharged, while the remaining 4 are also in stable condition. No casualties were reported," the collector said. (ANI)

