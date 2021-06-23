Chandigarh, Jun 23 (PTI) The special investigation team probing the Kotkapura firing case has asked former Punjab deputy Chief minister Sukhbir Badal to appear before it on June 26.

On Tuesday, the SIT had questioned former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal.

Sukhbir was the deputy chief minister when incidents of the desecration of a religious text and the subsequent police firing at people protesting against it had taken place in Faridkot in 2015.

The Punjab government had formed the new SIT to probe the Kotkapura police firing incident following the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had earlier quashed the investigation report of the previous SIT.

"You are hereby called upon to appear in person along with the relevant record if any before the special investigation team on date 26.06.2021 at 11 am at Punjab Police Officers' Institute, Sector 32, Chandigarh," the summons issued to the Shiromani Akali Dal chief said.

