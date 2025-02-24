Kottayam (Kerela) [India], February 24 (ANI): BJP leader PC George has surrendered before the Irattupetta court in Kottayam, Kerala, in connection with a hate speech case. This development comes after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

George had made communal remarks against Muslims during a television debate in January, sparking a complaint from a Muslim youth league leader.

During the channel discussion, he said, "I am sitting in Eratupetta and saying this. Out of the 40,000 population here, 38600 are Muslims. There are no such communal forces without any conscience like you anywhere in this world. Do you have a conscience? Do you have a soft approach towards people from other religious groups? You should learn about the diversity we show. Are we saying that any Muslims should be killed? If you are a Muslim, then you are communal. It's become like that. You don't want India but Pakistan. Go to Pakistan."

The Erattupetta police subsequently registered a case against him under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Kerala Police Act - under Sections BNS 196 (1) a, 299, and 120 (o).

Police reached his residence in Poonjar near Irattupetta to record his arrest, but he was not at home. The police had earlier tried to arrest him, and he had sought two days' time to appear before the court.

The court has sent George to police custody until 6 pm today, citing a defect in the custody application filed by the police. The police have been directed to rectify the issue and resubmit the application.

George had earlier apologized for his remarks through a Facebook post, stating that he unconditionally retracts his reply that all Muslims in India are terrorists, and apologizes to all his Muslim brothers and sisters who love this country and were hurt by it.

"I unconditionally retract my reply that all Muslims in India are terrorists, and I apologize to all my Muslim brothers and sisters who love this country who were hurt by it. But I clearly know that there is a small percentage of people among them who have anti-national extremist thoughts. I will always strongly oppose them and all those who silently support them," he said. (ANI)

