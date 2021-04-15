Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], April 15 (ANI): Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Karnataka's Kalaburagi provides training to farmers in beekeeping for them to earn extra income by selling bees and honey.

"We are providing training to agriculture families so that they can earn extra by selling the honey in the market and honey bee as well apart from taking the health benefits of the pure honey," said Raju Tagali, senior scientist and head of KVK, Kalaburagi while speaking to ANI.

He also said that these honey bees can be cultivated easily. For this one only has to arrange proper shedding, flowers, and water. With these things, one can get it cultivated easily anywhere including urban areas, rural areas, or kitchen gardens.

The scientist also informed that apart from providing training to the farmers, KVK also cultivates honey bees for trade.

"We sell one box including the bees worth Rs 4,300 and honey worth Rs 400 per kilogram. Farmers can also purchase the honey bee box for cultivation and as the bees multiply they can also sell it ahead. This way they can make more money," Tagali said.

The bee cultivation provided the opportunity to earn extra income as well as health benefits as pure honey can be used to cure several medical issues, the scientist added. (ANI)

