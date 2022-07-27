Mathura, Jul 27 (PTI) The Mathura district court will hear on August 5 instead of August 16 a petition filed by a group of law students seeking permission to file a claim in the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Masjid Idgah dispute.

"We had filed an application in the Mathura district judge's court on May 18 seeking permission to file a claim on our behalf in the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Masjid Idgah dispute. Its hearing is being held in the court of the additional district and sessions judge (VII) Sanjay Chaudhary," advocate of the case Shailendra Singh said on Wednesday.

"We are of the opinion that the agreement between the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and the Shahi Idgah Intezamia Committee in 1968 was completely illegal. Therefore, we have requested the court to quash the decree issued in this regard and remove the idgah considering it as an encroachment," he said.

Earlier, August 16 was fixed as the date of the next hearing. But, in line with the High Court's direction to decide the case in the next three months, it has been decided to hold the hearing on August 5, Singh said.

He said the court has heard the petitioners' side in this matter and the defendants' side will be heard next.

Notably, the petitioners had earlier filed another plea in the civil judge court seeking a survey of the Shahi Masjid Idgah by the Archaeological Survey of India. This plea will also be heard on August 5.

