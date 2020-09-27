Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 27 (ANI): Former Chennai deputy mayor Karate R Thiagarajan has called for the arrest of Tamil Nadu Congress president KS Alagiri, alleging that despite knowing that two acquaintances of state's Congress in-charge Dinesh Kundu Rao were tested COVID-19 positive, thousands were allowed to meet the leader.

While speaking to ANI, he said, "Tamil Nadu Congress in-charge, Dinesh Kunu Rao, an MLA from Karnataka, was in Chennai for two days. He met thousands of his party workers and Congress leaders during these two days. He has been tested COVID-19 positive for which I wish him a speedy recovery. He also tweeted that those coming in contact with him should either go into isolation or get themselves tested."

"In the meeting, Rao said that his driver and personal secretary have also been tested positive for COVID-19. However, Alagiri and other Congress leaders told him that he won't suffer from the virus as his immunity was strong," he further said.

Thiagarajan added, "As Alagiri knew that two of Rao's acquaintances were tested positive, how could he allow thousands of Congress workers to meet him without any Standard Operating Procedures? Alagiri, who is responsible for this, must be arrested under the Pandemic Act." (ANI)

