New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): In line with the directions of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, 'Kshtipurti' portal has been opened to facilitate farmers in uploading information regarding the crop loss caused by recent unseasonal rains and hailstorms, said a press statement.

The Chief Minister had instructed Deputy Commissioners of all districts to gather and forward relevant information of crops loss to the headquarters for timely action.

The details of crop losses are gathered from 615 villages across 10 districts of the state. The Kshtipurti portal have been opened for 66 villages in Ambala, 20 villages in Bhiwani, 7 villages in Hisar, and 9 villages in Charkhi Dadri.

In addition, the portal has been opened for 78 villages in Yamunanagar, 66 villages in Jind, 81 villages in Rewari, 19 villages in Palwal, 9 villages in Nuh, and 160 villages in Mahendragarh.

The state government is committed to ensuring that the farmers receive timely compensation for the losses they have suffered. The portal will enable efficient processing of claims, helping the government provide relief to farmers as soon as possible. (ANI)

