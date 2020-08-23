Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday urged Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) to withdraw the exam notification for all semesters in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Karnataka State Law University has notified examination dates for all the semesters. This is in spite of guidelines issued by State govt & UGC to not conduct intermediate sem exams due to pandemic. I strongly urge KSLU to withdraw notification in the interest of students," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

"There are concerns about syllabus not being completed due to suspension of classes. Many colleges & students have no adequate digital infra to conduct online classes. KSLU should be considerate enough to the problems of students instead of overburdening them with exams as well," he added.

The former Karnataka CM questioned whether KSLU will take responsibility for students' safety if the examinations are held in the wake of the rising COVID cases in the state.

"Many hostels are converted to COVID care centres and also the number of COVID cases is rising in Karnataka. How can students from other districts & states come back to write the exams? Where will they stay? Will university take the responsibility of students' safety?" he questioned.

The semester examinations of KSLU have been notified to be held in October. (ANI)

