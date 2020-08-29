Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Saturday predicted light showers over the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and neighbouring areas.

"Widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over the Coastal region and isolated to scattered light to moderate rains likely across the state," the KSNDMC said.

Scattered light to moderate rains were predicted over the Kolarm Mandya, Bengaluru Rural and Tumkur districts in South Interior Karnataka, along with fairly widespread light to moderate rains over Bidar, Kalaburgi, Vijyapura, Yadgir & Belgaum districts.

"Scattered light to moderate rains likely over Shivamogga and Kodagu districts, isolated light to moderate rains likely over Chikkamagaluru & Hassan districts and widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over Uttara Kannada and widespread light to moderate rains likely over Dakshina Kannada & Udupi districts," the KSNDMC added.

It further predicted generally cloudy sky with rain and thundershowers at many places very likely over BBMP area for the next two days. (ANI)

