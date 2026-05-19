India News | KSRTC Employees Union Withdraws Support for Proposed Transport Strike in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 19 (ANI): The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Employees Union on Tuesday withdrew its support for the proposed transport strike, citing internal disagreements within the Joint Action Committee (JAC) and assurances from the government regarding employees' demands.

Speaking to ANI, KSRTC Employees Union General Secretary Ramu said the union had initially extended full support to the strike call given by the Joint Action Committee, but recent internal developments and differences of opinion prompted the decision to step away.

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"Our union's name is KSRTC Employees Union. We are registered under the Trade Union Act, covering all four corporations. We were working as part of the Joint Action Committee. The Joint Action Committee had given a call for the strike, and our union had extended full support to it. But due to internal developments within the Joint Action Committee recently, there has been discontent. Because of differences of opinion among some leaders, we are stepping out today," Ramu said.

He said the decision followed meetings with the Labour Commissioner and the KSRTC Managing Director, during which the government assured the union that their concerns would be taken up.

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"The MD told us, 'I will take up your demands after the current government events are over. When the Chief Minister is free, I will call a meeting and bring your demands to the CM's notice. I will sincerely try to fulfil your demands. So, keeping faith in the government and trust in us, withdraw the strike," Ramu said.

"We discussed this with our union office bearers and workers last night. We concluded that maintaining a good relationship with the government will help resolve issues. Conflict is not the end," he said. "With that intent, we have decided to withdraw the support we extended to the strike."

Meanwhile, KSRTC Employees President Jagadish Achar said the union held discussions with the Managing Director, who assured them of a review of transport employees' concerns.

"We had not seen the High Court order. We had a conversation with the Managing Director at night, and the Managing Director assured that he would review the issue of the transport employees again and do everything possible. So we came at 10 am and met the MD and did the work to withdraw from the strike, and after that, the High Court came and reviewed it," Achar said.

He further clarified that the strike would no longer take place and transport services would continue normally across Karnataka.

"The strike will not happen for any reason. We have all given up the protest. The strike will not happen for any reason. So, transport and buses will run as usual across the state," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)