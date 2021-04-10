Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 10 (ANI): The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Saturday ordered transfers of 73 drivers and conductors, four traffic supervisory staff and 11 mechanical staff for allegedly instigating other employees to go on strike.

As per a press note, the staff was threatening other employees not to report for duties and obstructing the operation of Corporation buses, causing inconvenience to the traveling public.

The indefinite strike of the KSRTC employees entered fourth day on Saturday. Employees have given a call for the strike with the following demands: salary hike, permanent job, wages and shifts. The employees are working as contract workers in the department. The KSRTC had issued temporary permits to private buses for the convenience of passengers.

The South Western Railway (SWR) informed that it will run additional trains from April 8 to 14 in view of the KSRTC strike.

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka Transport Department has said that they can take action against KSRTC and BMTC employees and two other organisations who are supporting a strike by using Essential Services Management Act (ESMA) power.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday appealed to the KSRTC and BMTC employees to end the strike and get back to work. (ANI)

