Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | KSRTC to Resume Interstate Services to Andhra Pradesh from June 17

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 08:31 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | KSRTC to Resume Interstate Services to Andhra Pradesh from June 17

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 15 (ANI): Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will resume interstate operations to Andhra Pradesh in a phased manner from June 17.

"People seeking to travel can book the tickets through KSRTC booking counters, authorised franchises booking counters and online," read the press release.

Also Read | Two Indian Embassy Officials Detained by Pakistan Freed, Say Reports: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

During phase 1, the services will operate from Bengaluru to Chittor, Nellore, Vijayawada, Shahpur to Kurnool routes, among others.

The advance booking can be done for the same, read the release.

Also Read | Health Ministry Releases 'Guidance Document on Appropriate Management of Suspect/Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 at Railway Coaches COVlD Care Centers'.

The MHA has issued revised guidelines after the implementation of Unlock 1 on June 1. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement