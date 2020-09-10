Bengaluru, Sep 10 (PTI) Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan has tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said on Thursday.

The Minister underwent a test on Wednesday after his car driver, his gunman and personal assistant had contracted the infection and the result came out positive.

Officials said Chavan had been under home quarantine in Bidar after his staff tested positive on Tuesday.

The Minister's office has requested all those who had come into contact with him recently to undergo tests and take precautions.

Chavan is the new addition to the list of Ministers in the B S Yediyurappa cabinet who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Recently Labour Minister A Shivaram Hebbar, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa and Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle had tested positive for COVID-19.

Last month, Yediyurappa, Health Minister B Sriramulu, Tourism Minister C T Ravi, Agriculture Minister B C Patil, Forest Minister Anand Singh were among those who had tested positive and have now recovered.PTI KSU SS

