Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 27 (ANI): Former Karnataka Minister and BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa on Friday defended the inclusion of RSS founder KB Hegdewar's speech in the school books saying that it was aimed at introducing the culture of the land and patriotism.

He also hit out at the criticism and asked whether a lesson on Muhammad Ali Jinnah should be included in the textbooks as well.

Coming down heavily on the people who are objecting to the inclusion of a lesson containing the speech of KB Hedar, the BJP MLA said that it was aimed at introducing the culture of the land and patriotism to the students.

"Was a lesson on Jinnah should have been included in the syllabus instead of a lesson on a speech made by RSS founder KB Hedgewar? Hedgewar's speech that was included in school textbooks aimed at introducing the culture of the land and patriotism," Eshwarappa told media persons.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has appointed the Textbook Revision Committee to review the various school textbooks in the state. (ANI)

