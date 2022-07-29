Bengaluru, Jul 29 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Friday approved 61 industrial projects worth Rs 3,829.46 crore that have a potential to generate 19,510 jobs.

The approval was given during the 133rd State-level single-window clearance committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Murugesh R Nirani.

The committee approved 13 large and medium-size projects (with investments of more than Rs 50 crore) worth Rs 2979.35 crore that are expected to create employment opportunities for 16,158 people in the State.

As many as 42 new projects with investments of more than Rs 15 crore and less than Rs 50 crore were also cleared. The projects worth Rs 774.51 crore would generate jobs for 3,352 people, Nirani's office said in a statement.

Six projects of additional investment (Rs 75.60 crore) were also approved, it was stated.

