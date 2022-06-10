Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 10 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday called upon the students and faculty of a government engineering college to emerge as the pioneer institution in utilising the new Research and Development (R&D) policy.

The Chief Minister was addressing the students and the faculty of University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering after inaugurating the renovated buildings and laying the foundation stone for the new Mechanical Engineering block.

"The state government is upgrading seven government engineering colleges to the standards of IITs to showcase to the nation that Karnataka is the state that provides the most skilful youth to the nation," Bommai said.

Calling it a knowledge era, the Chief Minister said that "Karnataka is proud to be the home for the highest number of Startups and Unicorns".

"The 105-year-old UVCE has played a major role in the progress of Karnataka state," he said.

The Chief Minister exhorted the students to soar high with the power of knowledge like a swan, the vehicle of Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge. "You are the future of Karnataka and the country. Be the achievers to lead the world," Bommai said.

Earlier on Monday, the Chief Minister said that the Karnataka government is formulating a new Research and Development (R&D) policy whose announcement would be made within a month.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating a Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Lab and release of Dr H Narasimhaiah's autobiography (Translated English edition) 'Path of Struggle' as part of the 102nd birth anniversary of renowned academician and Padmabhushan awardee Dr H Narasimhaiah at the National College.

"The proposed policy would identify and give a boost for research and innovations happening at Garage level to major institutions. Even individuals with innovative ideas and a passion for research would be encouraged. The policy would immensely benefit National Educational Institutions," Bommai said while assuring support for National College in its science and research endeavours.

He exhorted the students to ask questions as it would help in developing logical thinking."Children have the right to ask questions, their curiosity is the trigger for research," he said. (ANI)

