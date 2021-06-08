Bengaluru, Jun 8 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday released Rs 2,000 as subsidy to registered street vendors, under the relief package announced by the state government for those whose livelihoods have been hit by Covid-19 second wave.

He also said that the banks have been directed not to adjust the amount released under the subsidy to any loans availed by the street vendors.

Out of 2,16,439 beneficiaries, Rs 38.33 crore have been transferred to 1,91,684 beneficiaries whose Aadhaar has been linked to their bank accounts through direct benefit transfer, Yediyurappa was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

Action will be taken to link the Aadhaar cards of the remaining beneficiaries to their bank accounts, he said, adding registered street vendors need not apply separately to avail this benefit.

As per the release, the money was released under Deendayal Antyodaya Scheme- National Urban Livelihood scheme which comes under Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department.

Noting that Covid-19 second wave has affected us badly, the Chief Minister said, in these difficult times, a relief package of more than Rs 1,700 crore has been announced to labourers, farmers, teachers, Asha workers, priests and others belonging to different sectors who have been hit by the pandemic.

Cash assistance to construction workers has been disbursed through DBT and action will be taken to disburse the amount to beneficiaries of other sectors under the relief package soon, he added.

Yediyurappa also stated that, since there are high chances of street vendors getting affected by Covid, instructions are given to urban local bodies to vaccinate the street vendors on priority, and this programme is already initiated in Bengaluru City.

He also requested that street vendors should take all precautionary steps by maintaining cleanliness, social distancing and by wearing masks.PTI KSU SS

