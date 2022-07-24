Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 24 (ANI): Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar termed Enforcement Directorate's (ED) fresh summon to party chief Sonia Gandhi as "harassment" and "unnecessary".

While talking to ANI, Shivakumar said, "After 50 hours of interrogation of Rahul Gandhi, the ED has now summoned Sonia Gandhi. This was unnecessary. This is harassment. We would be observing a peaceful protest on July 26. I appeal to everyone to join this movement."

Also Read | Haryana Police Arrest Four Members of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar Gang

Read @ANI Story | – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

Earlier on Friday, Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Congress president Sonia Gandhi to join the probe in the National Herald case on July 26 in place of July 25.

Enforcement Directorate had questioned Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday.

Also Read | Twitter Marks Video of PM Narendra Modi Tweeted by AAP, Congress Leaders As Out of Context.

The questioning went on for nearly two hours. Sonia Gandhi's daughter and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied her to the ED office.

ED sources had said on Thursday that Sonia Gandhi will be called for questioning again on Monday.

Congress leaders had protested in different parts of the country over ED summons to the party's interim chief.

Several Congress MPs including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and several workers were detained by the Delhi Police for demonstrations against the questioning of the party chief.

Senior Congress leaders including P Chidambaram, Ajay Maken, Manickam Tagore, KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry, Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot, and Harish Rawat. Ashok Gehlot, K Suresh were among those detained.

They were later released. Congress workers in Nagpur were also detained in the wake of the protest.

The protest by the Congress turned violent in Bengaluru as the Youth Congress workers allegedly set a car on fire, in front of ED office. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)