Bengaluru, Jul 27 (PTI) The State government informed the High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday that as per its directions a committee of senior State officials has met and discussed ways and means to bring children left out of educational and the anganwadi systems into schools and shelters.

Also Read | West Bengal: 38 Trinamool Congress MLAs in State Have Started Contacting BJP, Says Mithun Chakraborty.

While details of the proceedings of the meeting have been submitted to the court, two weeks have been sought to file a report on it.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Sexually Assaulted for 5 Months in Goregaon; 6 Minors Booked Under POCSO, IT Act.

A public interest litigation petition by the High Court, acting on its own, has senior advocate K N Phaneendra in the role of amicus curiae.

A survey conducted in rural Karnataka in October 2021 and in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and 319 urban local body limits in March 2022 found that a total of 10.12 lakh children are out of the educational system in the State.

This includes 5.33 lakh children between 4 and 6 of age, 15,338 children aged between six and 14 and another 4.54 lakh children below the age of three.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)