Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 25 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding COVID-19 situation in Bengaluru, wherein it was decided that a digital platform will be created to provide real-time information about the availability of beds and details about beds allotted to patients, to avoid any kind of confusions.

In the meeting, officials were directed to take necessary steps for the immediate admission of patients who are tested positive for COVID-19. Currently, 100 ambulance vehicles are available and it was decided to enhance the number as and when required.

Ministers were directed to hold a meeting with private hospitals regarding providing treatment in private hospitals.

To ensure availability of beds in a hospital, according to the increase in COVID-19 cases, it was decided to provide treatment to moderately symptomatic in COVID care centres and asymptomatic in Haj Bhavan and private hotels.

Currently, the recovery rate in the state is 61 per cent and there are around 3,700 active cases.

Yediyurappa directed officials that departments should work in coordination to reduce inconvenience to people. (ANI)

