Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 2 (ANI): The Karnataka government on Wednesday announced a monthly risk allowance for contractual employees in COVID testing labs of government medical institutions.

Research scientists, research assistants, lab technicians, data entry operators will receive Rs 5,000, while nurses and Group D employees will get Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.

State Health Minister K Sudhakar took to microblogging site Twitter and said: "Medical Education Department has announced a monthly risk allowance for 922 contract employees in COVID testing labs of government medical institutions: Research Scientist, Research Assistant, Lab technician, Data entry operators: Rs 5,000 Nurses: Rs 8,000 Group D: Rs 10,000." (ANI)

