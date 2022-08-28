Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 27 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that he was "not surprised" after a POCSO case was registered against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Chitradurga in Karnataka.

HD Kumaraswamy told ANI, "This does not surprise me."

Also Read | Rajasthan Student Union Elections Result 2022: BJP-Backed ABVP Won 5 Seats; NSUI Draws Blank in Congress-Ruled State.

"There were several discussions about this 5-6 months ago. This issue should have been taken care of at the initial stage. It should not affect the religious sphere otherwise," he added.

Murugha mutt seer has allegedly sexually harassed the high school girls, who were residing in a hostel run by the mutt, according to the complaint.

Also Read | CJI Post Retirement Benefits: Secretarial Assistant, Domestic Help, Chauffeur for Lifetime to Retired Chief Justice.

Two girls ran away from the hostel and reached Cottonpet police station in Bangalore to file a complaint against Murugha Mutt seer, as per the complaint.

According to sources, the complaint is likely to be transferred to Chitradurga police as the incident happened there.

"After hearing about the plight of the two female students, an auto driver dropped them to the Odanad organization in Mysore," said Stalin, a member of the Odanadi organization.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)