Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 23 (ANI): Karnataka Higher Education and IT/BT Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who is the BJP candidate from Malleswaram constituency, on Sunday drew attention to the significance of voting. Meanwhile, he also sought the support of the voters to elect him as their representative.

He was addressing the members of the residents' welfare associations at Gowri Apartments and Ramakrishna Garden on New BEL Road.

Rajya Sabha member Lehar Singh was also present on the occasion and urged people to vote for BJP candidate Ashwath Narayan.

"Voting is very important in the festival of democracy. Realizing this, the residents of apartments should cast their votes without fail", Narayan urged.

Further, he stated that as a people representative in the Malleswaram constituency, he has worked to provide quality education to everyone in the society. In addition to this, emphasis has been laid on adequate drinking water supply, good sanitation system, setting up an upgraded health system, pedestrian-friendly footpaths, quality roads, and planned cable installation, he added.

"The BJP governments at the Centre and in the state have made good progress despite covid-19 pandemic, floods, war and other difficulties. India Is etching its mark in every field. BJP is a party which has remained relevant and promising," Narayana said.

Shalini, president of Gowri Apartments Residents' Welfare Association and others were present.

Following this, the minister attended a meeting of residents at Sadashivanagar and sought their support. He also spoke to leaders of the Jain community there. The meeting held at the residence of Parasmal Bagrecha was attended by Lehar Singh, leaders of the Jain community, president of Sadashivanagara residents' association Indu Sridhar, and retired IAS officer Ramanathan among others. (ANI)

