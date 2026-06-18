India News | KTR Accuses Telangana Ministers of Corruption, Targets Congress Government over Governance and Welfare Promises

Khammam (Telangana) [India], June 18 (ANI): BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) launched a sharp attack on the Congress government in Telangana during a party workers' meeting in Paleru, accusing senior ministers of corruption, misuse of power and failing to deliver on election promises.

According to a party statement, KTR alleged that while Telangana's economy was facing difficulties, the financial dealings of senior ministers were flourishing.

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He claimed that Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka was involved in commission-based dealings and alleged that Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy had amassed enormous wealth that even currency-counting machines would get exhausted counting it.

Referring to past Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids, KTR questioned why no clarification had been provided regarding the alleged seizure of large sums of money and asked why neither the BJP nor the Congress had spoken about the matter.

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"Two years have passed since the ED raids, yet no proper clarification has been issued. There has also been no explanation regarding the hundreds of crores allegedly seized during those raids," he said.

KTR alleged that Ponguleti had placed a large amount of land under the disputed category and claimed that restrictions were imposed on such lands. He further alleged that settlements were being forced through intimidation.

"If Revanth Reddy is a thief, then Ponguleti is looting like a master thief," KTR remarked.

The BRS leader also accused Ponguleti of using his son as a front for illegal mining and land-grabbing activities and questioned reports of attacks linked to land disputes in Vatti Nagulapalli. He further alleged that a police officer was transferred after registering a case against Ponguleti's son.

KTR criticised the government's housing programme and questioned the progress made under promises to construct 20 lakh houses.

Referring to Ponguleti's earlier statement that he would seek votes only after completing the housing target, KTR asked whether the minister would stand by that commitment. He claimed that despite half of the government's term being completed, even 10 lakh houses had not been built.

He also questioned the status of the promise to provide Rs 6 lakh assistance for house construction and alleged that the government had demolished homes in Velugumatla rather than building new ones.

"This Congress government knows destruction but not development," he alleged.

KTR further accused the Congress government of planning to reintroduce land tax, claiming that the move would place an additional burden on farmers. He said the previous BRS government under former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had abolished such taxes.

The BRS leader also alleged irregularities in sand mining operations and claimed that ministers were involved in disputes over commissions related to the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara festival.

Targeting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, KTR alleged that the Chief Minister had described Adolf Hitler as an inspiration and further accused the government of pursuing policies that harmed ordinary citizens.

He also alleged that around 1,000 houses were demolished in Velugumatla overnight and claimed that the administration ignored the concerns of affected residents.

KTR accused Congress ministers in the Khammam district of engaging in corruption and said the district was suffering under their leadership.

He further alleged that the Congress government had failed to fulfil key promises, including benefits under Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, unemployment assistance and enhanced pensions.

According to KTR, many people now believe Telangana was better governed under the previous BRS administration and want K Chandrashekar Rao to return to power.

Calling on party workers to strengthen the organisation, KTR urged them to focus on membership drives and convert public dissatisfaction with the Congress government into support for the BRS.

He also highlighted projects undertaken during the previous BRS government, claiming that 80 per cent of the Sitarama Project had been completed and that the Paleru region had benefited from irrigation facilities.

KTR added that Telangana had received an uninterrupted electricity supply under the previous government and that Khammam district had gained educational and medical institutions during BRS rule. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)