Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 19 (ANI): The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has decided to celebrate its 25th anniversary with year-long events, while also intensifying its role as the principal opposition in Telangana.

Addressing the media after a key party meeting led by party president K Chandrashekar Rao at Telangana Bhavan, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) said the party remains committed to fighting for the people's issues under the Congress government.

KTR described BRS as "a child born out of history for the liberation of Telangana" and termed its 25-year journey a significant chapter in the state's socio-political evolution.

He reiterated that the party, under the leadership of K Chandrashekar Rao (KTR), would continue to safeguard Telangana's interests.

The meeting extensively discussed the alleged failures of the Congress government, highlighting various crises that have emerged in less than a year.

KTR pointed out that Telangana has witnessed over 400 farmer suicides, 50 student suicides in residential schools, and financial distress among auto drivers and real estate investors.

He criticised the Congress for failing to secure Telangana's share of Krishna River waters, stating that the government is "playing with state interests."

He warned that if the Congress does not act, BRS will announce its own action plan to safeguard Telangana's rights.

BRS has decided to hold a key party representatives' meeting in Hyderabad in the second week of April. A massive public meeting is scheduled for April 27, with the venue to be announced shortly. The party will also form committees within a week to oversee the Silver Jubilee celebrations.

KTR accused the Congress of misleading Backward Classes (BCs) by promising 42 per cent reservations before the elections but later backtracking. He challenged the government to clarify how it plans to implement the promise.

He also attacked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's governance, claiming that the people of Telangana are already witnessing its inefficiency.

Slamming the BJP, KTR noted that despite Telangana having eight BJP MPs, the state received "not a single rupee" in the Union Budget.

He remarked that if BRS had representation in Parliament, it would have fought to secure the state's due share.

Concluding his address, KTR said BRS remains the true people's party, committed to Telangana's development and ready to expose the Congress government's failures. (ANI)

