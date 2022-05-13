Hyderabad, May 13 (PTI) Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao on Friday said all municipalities in the state should achieve various targets, including preparing new master plans, digital door numbering, 'model markets', piped water connection to every household, by the end of this financial year.

"Before the end of March 31, 2023, every municipality should definitely have a new master plan," he said, addressing a meeting with municipal chairpersons, mayors and commissioners on the state government's 'Pattana Pragati' (progress of towns) programme.

He directed all municipalities in the state to put in place digital door numbering, modern 'dhobi ghats', faecal sludge treatment plant, integrated vegetarian and non-vegetarian market, and piped water connection to every household, among others, according to an official release.

Rama Rao said about 46 per cent of the state's population is living in urban areas. More than half of the state's population would be living in towns in another five to seven years, he said.

Urban areas contribute the lion's share of Telangana's GSDP (gross state domestic product) which has doubled during the last seven years, he said. Hyderabad accounts for one fourth of the population but it contributes 45-50 per cent to the GSDP, he said.

