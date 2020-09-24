Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 24 (ANI): Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao held a high-level meeting with various departments on Wednesday to discuss the new reforms required to improve the ease of doing business standards in the state and said that it will bring a positive change in the implementation of works.

In a meeting held at Buddha Bhavan in Hyderabad, the Minister stated that the new reforms would be useful for the industry in multiple ways.

"A citizen services management portal will also be created to provide government services to the citizens on a single website," he said according to an official release.

He gave a set of directions to be followed by the secretaries while drafting the new reforms. "These new reforms will bring a positive change in the implementation of works by various departments," he added.

Rao instructed the officials to create a dashboard to check the status of programs taken up by various departments.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Secretaries and senior officials from various departments participated in the meeting.

He also held a review meeting on the TS-bPASS policy and said the Telangana government is providing building and layout permissions to the citizens in a hassle-free manner.

The Minister said that an announcement will be made soon on the implementation of TS-bPASS and its plan of action.

Rao also stated that no other government has ever introduced such a policy.

The Minister gave his suggestions and inputs to the officials on the execution of the TS-bPASS Act.

"The departments should work in coordination for its successful implementation," he said.

He asked the concerned departments to appoint one nodal officer from each department for better coordination. (ANI)

