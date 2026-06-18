India News | KTR Questions Centre over Status of 2024 ED Raid Against Telangana Minister Ponguleti

Khammam (Telangana) [India], June 18 (ANI): BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday questioned the central government regarding the status of a long-pending Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation against Telangana Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

KTR questioned the silence of central agencies regarding the ED raids conducted on the minister's premises. "I am asking only one thing. On September 28, 2024, the ED conducted a raid on Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. It has been almost two years now. What happened to that case?" he asked.

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"Where did those hundreds of crores go? The hundreds of crores that were allegedly found? Where did they go?" Rama Rao further asked.

The BRS Working President criticised both the ruling state and the central dispensations regarding the case.

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"Neither the BJP talks about it, nor does the Congress. Even the ED hasn't released a statement. What is going on? Today, I am asking the Central Government that runs the ED. For what reason, it's been two years, and yet why hasn't even a single statement been released regarding that raid? Why was the case not filed against the minister?" he questioned.

Earlier on May 28, KTR launched a sharp attack on Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy over his remarks on housing construction in Hyderabad and challenged the Congress government to fulfil its promise of constructing 20 lakh Indiramma houses before seeking votes from the people.

Recalling the Minister's earlier statement that the Congress would seek votes only after providing 20 lakh Indiramma houses, KTR questioned whether the Minister has the courage and commitment to stand by his own words. He said making loud challenges and later escaping responsibility has become a habit for unethical Congress leaders.

KTR asserted that mere promises and dramatic declarations are not enough, and demanded that the Congress government prove its sincerity through action. He challenged the ruling party to publicly pledge that it would implement every single promise made in its election manifesto if it truly possesses commitment and credibility, as per the release.

"Do not make hollow oaths. If you have the capability, fulfil your promises and show results to the people," KTR said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)