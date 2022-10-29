Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 29 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) has released a chargesheet against the BJP for miserably failing to fulfil its electoral promises and having an indifferent attitude towards Telangana.

The Minister vehemently criticised the BJP-led central government for its failed promises and blatant lies.

Mentioning a host of contemporary issues in the chargesheet filed by the TRS party, KTR came down heavily on the ruling dispensation at the centre. He said they are filing this chargesheet on behalf of various aggrieved sections of society.

Speaking at Telangana Bhavan here on Saturday after releasing the chargesheet, the Minister said the BJP government hasn't even allocated a single rupee to Telangana in the last eight years. And they won't give anything in the future too, he added.

"We are asking for votes by showcasing the development done in the last eight years and promising what we will do to Munugodu if we win. On the contrary, the BJP is resorting to personal abuses and making derogatory remarks about our honourable Chief Minister," KTR said.

The charge sheet has mentioned that the BJP was not moved by the plight of fluoride victims in Munugode nor they safeguarded the livelihood of weavers. The chargesheet also spoke about the ruling BJP's gross injustice towards the state of Telangana like dishonouring the Reorganisation Act promises and the party's decisions.

The document also highlighted the effect of the skyrocketing prices of daily essentials on the common man and how Centre's anti-farmer policies are impacting the farming sector.

The 13-page charge sheet also explained in detail how the BJP government at the Centre and some BJP-ruled states cheated the backward classes. And it also spoke about how the BJP misled the citizens of the country and how they fooled the youth of the nation and the way they discriminated against the students of Telangana.

"BJP has sold the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and many navaratna and miniratna companies. The central government has tripled the price of cooking gas cylinder thus making life miserable for crores of Indians," KTR said. (ANI)

