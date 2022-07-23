Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 23 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that he met with a small accident today and tore his ankle ligament.

He further added that he has been advised three weeks of rest.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Had a fall today and ended up tearing my ankle ligament. Been advised three weeks of rest. Any advice on binge-worthy OTT shows?" (ANI)

