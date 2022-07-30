Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 30 (ANI): Opposing the Centre's statement in the Parliament wherein Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated that the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project for Hyderabad stood scrapped, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said that the move was made because TRS is "politically opposing them (BJP)".

KTR alleged that the Central government has proved to be a "curse on Telangana" after it scrapped the project.

"It is in their (BJP party) DNA to easily lie about anything and MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar has effortlessly done the same now," said KTR.

"They (BJP) are indulging in cheap politics," the Minister added.

KTR claimed that the IT sector lost an opportunity to further grow with the scrapping of the ITIR Project adding that there was no contribution from the Union government.

KTR said that the Centre has "cheated the people of the country yet again".

"The Union government in 2008 proposed the ITIR project for Hyderabad and approved the same in 2013. However, the Modi government has proved to be a curse on Telangana as it shelved the project just like some other projects and the promises made in AP Reorganisation Act," he added.

The Minister claimed that he along with CM Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has made multiple pleas to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union Ministers in their every visit to New Delhi.

"There is no positive response even after continuous persuasion from our side," he said.

KTR asked the Centre to apologise to the youth of Telangana for "failing to deliver the promises".

"BJP-governed states like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh receive huge funds under various central schemes. But when it comes to Telangana, every penny is counted and shown as a reason to scrap projects. What has the Modi government given to Hyderabad as a replacement for the ITIR project? PM Modi must answer," said KTR.

"At least now the Center must sanction a project or package to Telangana as compensation for scrapping the ITIR project", the Minister added. (ANI)

