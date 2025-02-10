Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 10 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao slammed the Telangana government after the alleged assault on CS Rangarajan, the head priest of the renowned Chilkur Balaji Temple.

Slamming the Chief Minister and Home Minister of the state, KTR demanded answers from the state government on the incident.

In a social media post on X, KTR wrote, "Chilkur temple chief priest and a great scholar Shri Rangarajan garu was attacked two days ago by fringe elements. Not a word from the protectors of Hinduism on this act of cowardice There are videos of the attack and in two days did the Telangana govt do anything? Shame! Home minister? Chief minister? Anyone has answers?"

On Sunday, CS Rangarajan, the head priest of the renowned Chilkur Balaji Temple filed a complaint with the Moinabad police, alleging that he was physically assaulted at his residence.

According to the Moinabad police, the priest reported that some individuals engaged in an argument with him and later manhandled him on Friday.

"Priest Rangarajan filed a complaint stating that some individuals argued with and manhandled him at his residence on Friday. We are currently investigating the matter," said the Inspector of Moinabad police station.

The Chilkur Balaji Temple, often referred to as the "Visa Balaji Temple," is a popular pilgrimage site known for attracting devotees seeking blessings for travel abroad. (ANI)

