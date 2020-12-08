Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], December 8 (ANI): As farmer protests continue to gain momentum, TRS working president and Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao took part in 'Rasta Roko' protest to support farmers' call of 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "Our Party has vehemently opposed the three farm laws. We have protested and very clearly stated that these laws are not in the interest of farmers. In fact, these are in the interest of the corporates who would like to bring the corporate culture into agriculture and ensure that they dictate the terms. So, we clearly oppose it."

On December 6, extending support to farmers' Bharat Bandh call, Rao said he along with other ministers will conduct a 'rasta roko' protest on the National Highways on December 8. (ANI)

