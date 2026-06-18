India News | KTR Urges Students to Draw Inspiration from Former PM Narasimha Rao's Life

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 18 (ANI): BRS Party Working President K T Rama Rao on Thursday visited the Swami Ramananda Tirtha Memorial School in Hyderabad and participated in a welfare programme, where he distributed notebooks and school bags to students and launched a mid-day meal initiative organised under the Talasani Trust.

According to an official release, during the visit, KTR interacted with students and teachers and highlighted the importance of quality education along with nutritional support. He also assured full support for strengthening school infrastructure, including the construction of additional classrooms and a modern library.

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Addressing the gathering, KTR urged students to draw inspiration from former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao, describing him as a global icon of knowledge and leadership.

"Proficient in 16 languages, P.V. Narasimha Rao stood as a role model for the country and the world. By walking in the path shown by him, students should set high goals and reach great heights in life," KTR said.

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He further emphasised the need for collective responsibility in ensuring the welfare of students, stating that education must be supported with proper nutrition.

"Every moment spent with children brings joy. It is everyone's responsibility to provide nutritious food along with quality education to the students who shape the future of society," he added.

KTR also recalled the 'CM Breakfast Scheme' introduced in Telangana in 2023 under the leadership of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. He said that several initiatives undertaken during the previous BRS government had strengthened the education sector in the state.

He noted that similar welfare-oriented programmes would be expanded further in the coming days to benefit students across Telangana. According to him, sustained focus on education infrastructure and welfare schemes was essential for long-term social development.

Sanathnagar MLA and former Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLC Surabhi Vani Devi, trust members, school staff, parents and students participated in the programme.

KTR also appreciated Talasani Srinivas Yadav for his efforts in supporting educational development and commended Surabhi Vani Devi for her continued contribution towards strengthening the institution. (ANI)

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