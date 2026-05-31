India News | Kuki Inpi Manipur Suspends Shutdown Temporarily Following Talks with Govt

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 31 (ANI): Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) has announced the temporary suspension of the total shutdown imposed across Kuki-Zo-inhabited districts following discussions and consultations with the government held on May 29 and 30.

According to a press release, KIM and Joint Kuki-Zo Civil Society Organisations, including tribe inpis and student bodies, on Saturday acknowledged the positive outcomes and assurances that emerged during the meetings regarding issues affecting the Kuki-Zo community.

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As a gesture of goodwill, cooperation and commitment to maintaining law and order, the organisation said the shutdown would remain suspended with immediate effect.

According to the press release, the decision was taken in good faith and in the larger public interest to facilitate administrative processes and provide the government an opportunity to address the concerns of the Kuki-Zo people.

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KIM clarified that the lifting of the shutdown should not be interpreted as a compromise on the community's rights, demands or position. The organisation described the move as a responsible step taken with the expectation of corresponding action from the government.

According to the release, the Kuki-Zo people have shown restraint, patience and cooperation despite what the organisation described as continued "suffering and injustices". KIM expressed hope that the government would reciprocate the gesture through concrete action, sincerity and accountability.

The organisation, however, cautioned that any failure, delay, negligence or lack of visible action by the government during the period of relaxation could lead to the intensification of the shutdown and other democratic forms of protest. In such a scenario, the government would bear responsibility for the consequences arising from any inaction, the release stated.

KIM also thanked members of the Kuki-Zo community for their unity, discipline and support throughout the shutdown and the public movement. The organisation said the collective struggle would continue until justice, security and what it termed rightful guarantees for the community are ensured. (ANI)

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