India News | Kuki Organisations Denounce Security Forces' Version of Killing; Demand an Independent Probe

Churachandpur (Manipur) [India], June 18 (ANI): A coalition of prominent Kuki Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has formally challenged the narrative provided by Central Security Forces regarding the death of a resident, Lenminsang, on June 16, 2026.

In a joint press release issued here on Thursday, the groups dismissed claims that the death occurred during an armed encounter, alleging instead that the incident was a targeted extrajudicial killing.

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According to the statement, the incident took place during an operation in which security forces allegedly used drone strikes or mortar fire in a civilian area. The CSOs claim that Lenminsang, who was at home due to illness, fled his residence in terror as the bombardment began.

Eyewitnesses cited by the CSOs allege that security personnel pursued the unarmed man and shot him at point-blank range near his home. Furthermore, the organisations claim that following the shooting, security forces attempted to fabricate evidence by removing the victim's civilian clothes and dressing his body in combat attire to characterise him as a militant.

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The joint statement, issued under the banner of the Kuki Inpi Churachandpur and supported by the Kuki Chiefs' Association, Kuki Student' Organisation (KSO), and several women's advocacy groups, has set forth three core demands:

The Kuki-Zo leadership has expressed deep alarm over what they characterise as an escalating pattern of excessive force and misrepresentation of innocent civilians. The organisations warned that if justice is not served, it will further exacerbate the existing atmosphere of distrust between the Kuki-Zo community and the central security forces.

"The Kuki Civil Society Organisations' Churachandpur District and the Kuki-Zo people will not remain mute spectators if justice is denied or the legitimate concerns of the community are ignored," the statement declared.

The release was signed by leaders from the Kuki Inpi Churachandpur, Kuki Chiefs' Association, Kuki Student' Organisation, Kuki Khanglai Lawmpi (KKL), Kuki Women Union, and the Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights.

Kuki Civil Society Organisations' Churachandpur District and the Kuki-Zo people will not remain mute spectators if justice is denied or the legitimate concerns of the community are ignored, nor will they tolerate the continued targeting and misrepresentation of innocent civilians. The sentiments and rights of the people must not be disregarded.

All Central Security Forces must immediately cease any form of extrajudicial conduct in the discharge of their duties. Any action that reflects excessive use of force, bias, or illegality will be firmly resisted. Such conduct will only deepen our mistrust towards the central security forces. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)