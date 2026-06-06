India News | Kukumseri College to Continue Independently; CM Assures Withdrawal of Merger Proposal: Congress MLA Anuradha Rana

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Lahaul-Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana on Saturday said that Government Degree College, Kukumseri, will not be merged under the state's proposed enrolment-based rationalisation exercise after the issue was taken up with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The development comes days after Rana had urged the state government to exempt Government Degree College, Kukumseri, from the Higher Education Department's proposed rationalisation policy for colleges with low enrolment, citing the unique geographical and demographic challenges of the tribal district.

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In a social media post, the MLA said she met the Chief Minister and submitted a representation seeking cancellation of the proposal to merge the college.

"Today, I met the Chief Minister and requested that the Government Degree College, Kukumseri, should not be merged. I submitted a memorandum in this regard. The Chief Minister issued appropriate directions to the concerned officials and said steps would be taken soon to cancel the notification," Rana stated.

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According to the MLA, the Chief Minister responded positively to the concerns raised regarding the future of the college, which serves as a key higher education institution in the remote tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti.

Rana said safeguarding educational institutions in the district remains a priority and reiterated her commitment to protecting the interests of the region.

"We have always remained committed to safeguarding the interests of our district and will continue to do so," she said.

The MLA had earlier argued that applying uniform enrolment-based norms in sparsely populated tribal regions could adversely impact access to higher education, particularly for students from remote villages, girls and economically weaker sections. She had maintained that Government Degree College, Kukumseri, plays a crucial role in ensuring educational opportunities in the high-altitude border district.

With the Chief Minister reportedly directing officials to review the matter and move towards withdrawal of the merger proposal, the college is expected to continue functioning independently. (ANI)

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