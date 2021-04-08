Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday instructed Kumbh Magistrate to allot land to "Akhadas" as was done in the year 2010. The Chief Minister has also asked for an immediate report regarding demand over naming ghats after saints.

In a tweet by the CMO office in Hindi yesterday, it said, "Kumbh Mela official Deepak Rawat will allot land in the Kumbh Mela to the "Akhadas" in the same manner as it was done in the year 2010. In addition to this, instructions have been given to the magistrate to give an immediate report regarding the demand for naming the ghats in the name of saints."

Kumbh is held periodically at four different locations in India -- Nashik, Haridwar, Prayagraj, and Ujjain -- every four years.

In normal circumstances, Kumbh continues for nearly four months but this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the duration of the congregation has been curtailed to one month. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)